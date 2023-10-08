How to dry jeans after washing much faster: a simple life hack

Jeans are an indispensable element of any wardrobe, and it is important to take proper care of them to keep them in good condition. One way to care for your jeans is to dry them quickly after washing.

However, some rules should be followed to avoid damage to the product. With these tips from Express, you can keep your jeans in perfect condition and dry them quickly after washing.

Remember these useful tips to make your jeans dry faster:

Give up dryers. When you wash your jeans, don't put them in the tumble dryer. The dryer can change the shape and size of the jeans and they can shrink. Leave them to air dry by hanging them on a clothesline or hanger instead. Use a dry towel. If you need to speed up the drying process, try this dry towel trick. After washing or taking your jeans out of the washing machine, wrap them in a clean, dry towel. This will help remove excess moisture and the jeans will dry faster. Avoid using an iron. It is not recommended to iron your jeans as it can damage the fabric and change the look of the jeans. It is better to smooth out the creases with your hands when the jeans are still wet.

