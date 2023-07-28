How to look expensive: Andre Tan talks about Old Money style looks

Old Money is a style in fashion that is all about restraint. Ukrainian designer Andre Tan spoke in more detail about this style and explained how to choose a stylish outfit in this style.

He posted this on his Instagram. Andre Tan noted that only pastel or deep shades should prevail in the Old Money style, saying no to bright colours.

It is also worth removing things with large logos, because "aristocrats do not boast of their wealth with the help of brands," the designer believes. Also, when choosing a style of clothing, preference should be given to the classics.

"Quality fabric plays a key role in the Old Money style. Tweed, cashmere, wool are a great choice. The allowed prints are laconic stripes or polka dots," said Andre Tan.

The image in the style of Old Money:

Determine the colour scheme, do not mix too many shades. Give preference to a light palette, because this is what will add luxury to your look.

Choose styles, forget about oversize and detailing. The only bright accent in the style is the mini-length. You should choose a restrained jacket for it.

Choose classic shirts, trousers with arrows, sheath dresses, jumpers and vests made of knitwear.

Give preference to dense fabrics. Make sure that thin shirts and blouses do not have snaps. After all, any inaccuracies will instantly devalue your style.

Choose accessories to match your outfit. Pearl jewellery, headbands and satin hair bands will help you create a stylish accent.

"So, if you've been dreaming of trying to create an Old Money look for a long time, go for it," the designer added.

