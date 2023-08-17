How to choose your perfect perfume fragrance: experts share an ingenious life hack

To find our ideal scent that we can wear every day, we should first choose it.

We all often see jars of coffee beans on the shelves next to perfume testers. Usually, we hope that the smell of coffee will remove all the other aromas we felt when choosing a perfume.

This is what radiotrek writes about.

However, perfume experts say that this does not really help. On the contrary, it can confuse us.

Coffee does not restore the olfactory receptors, but only overloads them and further mixes the smells, impairing our ability to smell aromas.

Video of the day

Therefore, given that coffee also has a powerful aroma, we already inhale it through our "tired" nose. As a result, this approach leads to headaches.

Read also: How to apply perfume to make it last longer: life hacks from perfumers

But if coffee doesn't help to "clear" your nose, then how do you choose a scent that's right for you?

According to experts, there is a way that works most effectively:

Take a bottle of clean water with you to the store and, after checking each perfume, take one small sip of water. This way, your nose will remain in a sensitive state, and you will be able to choose your perfect perfume.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to choose a good perfume.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!