How to choose mango, pomelo and pineapple to avoid wasting money
Exotic fruits are not only very tasty, but also quite expensive, so you should know how to choose them correctly when buying them so that the taste does not disappoint you.
Pineapple
There are two ways to choose a pineapple: by the tops and by the skin.
Choosing a pineapple by the tops:
The density and easy separation of the upper leaves of the pineapple indicate ripeness. A yellow top indicates that the fruit is overripe.
Choose a pineapple by the skin:
A ripe pineapple is softer to the touch than an unripe one. But it should not be too soft, as this indicates that the fruit is overripe. A crust with dark spots also indicates that the fruit is spoilt.
Mango
How to choose a mango
Softness is the main sign of fruit ripeness. Gently press on the skin: if a dent appears on it, the fruit is ripe.
Pomelo
How to choose pomelo
Do not take pomelo that is stored in the cold or in the refrigerator - the storage conditions of the fruit have been violated, and it should not be exposed to the cold. The weight will tell you about its ripeness - a ripe pomelo weighs about a kilogram.
