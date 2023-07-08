How to choose a swimsuit: top 5 useful tips

We can't imagine the summer season without swimwear. But many women have difficulty choosing one. We'll give you some tips to help you find the perfect swimsuit.

Size

One of the main aspects in choosing a swimsuit is the size. Try several options to find the best fit. The swimsuit should not be too tight or loose.

Body type

Different swimsuit models are suitable for different body types. For example, bikinis can be recommended for women with large breasts, while those with wide hips can go for tops with shorts or bikinis.

Style

Decide on the style of swimsuit you like. You can choose between a bikini, a one-piece swimsuit, a monokini or a tankini, which combines elements of a bikini and a one-piece swimsuit.

Video of the day

Colour and print

Choose a colour or pattern that you like and that suits your style. Bright colours can be eye-catching, while dark patterns create a slimming effect. Prints can help create a special look or draw attention away from certain details.

Read also: What shorts will be relevant in summer: the stylist showed the best models (photo)

Comfort

Make sure the swimsuit fits you comfortably and does not restrict your movements. Remember that you will be actively moving and staying in the sun, so it is important to choose a swimsuit that does not restrict your freedom of movement.

Buy swimsuits from reliable manufacturers to be sure of their quality. Pay attention to the material of the swimsuit: it is better to choose high-quality materials that dry quickly and retain their shape.

As a reminder, we have already written about fashionable swimsuits for summer that will make you slimmer.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!