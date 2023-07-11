A wonderful snack: how to cook fresh zucchini in batter deliciously

Zucchini is a versatile vegetable that can be used to make a wide variety of dishes, such as pancakes, fritters, rolls and filled cakes. One of the bloggers dedicated to sports and healthy eating shared a recipe for zucchini in egg batter with sour cream sauce on Instagram.

Read also: Hostesses shared a recipe for an omelette with zucchini for breakfast

Ingredients:

1 piece of zucchini;

4 tbsp. sour cream;

50 g of hard cheese;

3 tbsp. flour;

1 egg;

salt, dried herbs.

Sauce:

2-3 tbsp. sour cream;

1-2 cloves of garlic;

salt.

Method of preparation:

Wash the zucchini and cut it into strips. Salt the chopped vegetables, mix and leave for 10 minutes. Then dry the zucchini with paper towels; For the batter, combine the egg, dried herbs, salt, sour cream and flour. Mix everything with a whisk. Grate the cheese and add it to the batter. Stir to combine; Dip each zucchini first into the flour and then into the batter. Fry them in well-heated oil in a frying pan; To prepare the sauce, squeeze the garlic through a press and then mix it with the sour cream and salt. Mix everything.

Earlier, we wrote about how to preserve pickled zucchini for the winter, which tastes like mushrooms.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegramchannel!