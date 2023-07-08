How to behave when encountering a snake: important tips from experts

In summer, the risk of encountering a snake becomes greater. They can be found in forests, near rivers and at seaside resorts. There are 11 species of snakes in Ukraine, of which only three are venomous. All of these species belong to the genus vipers, including the common viper, Nikolsky's viper, and meadow viper.

In addition to venomous snakes, there are also nonvenomous snakes, such as snakes, adders and copperheads. The bites of these reptiles can be painful, but they are practically not dangerous to humans. Most snakes are not aggressive and are afraid of people. Usually, a snake does not attack if it is not disturbed. Many people are bitten by reptiles when they step on them in tall grass.

The most common type of venomous snake in Ukraine is the common viper. It can be found almost everywhere, but most often chooses sunny places. These reptiles like to get sunbathing. The body length of a common viper usually does not exceed 65 cm. They can be recognised by a zigzag pattern on their back and a vertical pupil.

The meadow viper is rarely found in the steppes, southern forest-steppes and the Carpathians. It is the most venomous snake species in Ukraine, but it is not deadly. It can be distinguished from the common viper by its lighter colour, beige belly and larger size.

How to behave when meeting a snake

When meeting a snake, you should follow certain rules of behaviour. First of all, you should avoid provoking the animal and never touch it. It is best to allow the snake to move away or move away calmly yourself. Snakes are afraid of people and try to avoid contact with them. If the snake makes threatening sounds, refrain from making sudden movements and slowly back away. When hiking in places where snakes can live, it is recommended to wear tight trousers with closed ankles.

