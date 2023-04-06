How to restore the shape of a shrunken sweater: a proven life hack

Woolen items require special attention when washing, as the wrong washing cycle can ruin their shape. But don't worry, because we have some tips on how to restore the shape of a woolen sweater that has shrunk.

One simple life hack is to soak a sweater for a couple of hours in a vinegar-water solution. To do this, mix 5 liters of water and 2 tablespoons of vinegar, then gently wring out the sweater, put it on a towel and roll it up, leave it for three hours. Then unroll the roll and let the clothes dry.

Another simple life hack is to mix 5 liters of water, 3 tablespoons of ammonia, a tablespoon of cologne, and 2 tablespoons of turpentine in a bowl, and then immerse the spoiled clothes in this solution for a couple of hours. Then rinse it, wring it out gently and dry it horizontally.

These methods are effective when the woolen product has shrunk by 1-2 sizes. In case of more serious damage, they may not be effective.

If your favorite sweater has lost its fluffiness after the winter, don't rush to write it off. There are a few tricks you can use to bring stretched clothes back into shape. One of these tips is to mix fabric softener or hair rinse with cool water and rinse the item with this mix. You can also use a weak water-vinegar solution. These mixtures will "close" the scales of wool fibers, providing a fluffier look to the sweater. After rinsing, gently wring out the garment and dry it horizontally on a towel.

Another way to restore the shape of a woolen sweater is to use an iron. To do this, set the steam mode to a low temperature and run it over the surface of the sweater, avoiding direct contact with the product. The steam will help smooth the fibers and restore the fluffiness of the sweater.

In addition, it is important to ensure that woolen clothes are washed properly. It is recommended to use a delicate cycle on a washing machine with cold water or hand wash, avoiding strong wiping and twisting. It is also recommended to use special wool detergents.

If the shape of a wool sweater is slightly damaged, the above life hacks can be effective in restoring its fluffiness and shape. However, if the damage is extensive, it is better to contact a professional, such as a dry cleaner or a garment repairer, to avoid further damage to the product.

Do not forget that proper care of woolen clothes involves the preventive use of these methods, not just restoration after damage. Regular care will help keep your woolen items in perfect condition for a long time.

