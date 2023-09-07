How to cook dumplings so they taste like a restaurant dish: tips from experienced chefs

Cooking dumplings is an art that requires some experience and knowledge whether you make them yourself or choose ready-made options in the store.

How to avoid dumplings falling apart and make them perfect? To do this, you should follow a few simple tips and lifehacks that prostoway writes about.

The filling can fall out of the dough or the dumplings themselves fall apart. To avoid this, use the following method: soak them in warm water for 3 minutes before cooking. After that, increase the heat and cook the semi-finished products for another 5-10 minutes as usual. This approach will help maintain the shape of the dumplings and prevent them from falling apart.

Another secret to creating perfect dumplings is to add a glass of ice water during cooking. This helps to maintain a balance between the cooking time of the dough and the meat filling. The result is dumplings with evenly cooked filling.

Finally, to make the dumplings more attractive, dry them a little before serving. This will help keep the sauce on the surface of the dumplings and make them more aesthetically pleasing.

