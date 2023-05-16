Like in a restaurant: the secret to making a fluffy omelet

An omelet is the easiest and quickest dish to prepare for breakfast. It is baked in the oven and fried in a pan. You can add various vegetables and cheese to the omelet. There are two rules for making an omelette: pour it into a hot pan and use fresh eggs.

You can also add flour or semolina to the eggs to make the omelette more fluffy.

Classic omelette

Ingredients:

- 2 eggs;

- 4 tablespoons of milk;

- 1 tablespoon of butter;

- salt - to taste.

Method of preparation:

Mix all the ingredients and fry in a frying pan with butter.

Omelette without milk

For each egg, take 5 grams of butter and salt to taste. To make an omelet, you will need a mixer.

Separate the whites from the yolks and whisk until stiff. Whisk the yolks and fry them in oil. Spread the whipped whites on top and fry for another 7 minutes under the lid.

