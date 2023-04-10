'Like in horror movies': in Kyiv, during the Friendship Day of Peoples, boiling water flooded the roadway (photo, video)

Hot water pipes burst in Kyiv during People's Friendship Day. Boiling water has flooded the sidewalks and the roadway, there are traffic jams in the direction of the Lybidska metro station.

As eyewitnesses of the incident reported to the Telegram channel dtp.kiev.ua, traffic and visibility were restricted due to the scalding on the road. "It is possible that the heating line and pipes of large diameter have broken. Be careful not to fall, because it will be hot," the message says.

Video of the day

In the videos published by the capital's public, you can see how hot water from underground bursts to the surface and floods sidewalks and highways. Due to the vapor curtain, visibility on the roads is almost zero.

The public utility company "Kyivteploenergo" has not yet reported the cause of the flooding of the street.

As you know, starting today in Kyiv, the heating is starting to be turned off. The mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko warned about this at the beginning of April.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!