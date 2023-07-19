How to free up memory on your smartphone without deleting anything: a useful life hack

Often, we all face the problem of not having enough space on our phones due to the large number of applications and files. To solve this problem, you need to understand what exactly takes up the device's memory and what programs you should try to deal with.

An obvious, but quite effective way to free up space on your phone is to delete unnecessary files, such as photos, videos, rarely used apps, and games. However, if you don't want to or can't do that, there's another easy way.

If you are an active user of instant messengers such as Telegram, WhatsApp, etc., you have probably noticed that your smartphone automatically saves images and videos for your convenience. This is done to avoid re-downloading data when you open a chat. However, such saved data takes up a significant amount of space in the device's memory.

The procedure for getting rid of unnecessary data in messengers is called "Clearing the cache". For example, in Telegram, you can do this in the Settings - Data and Storage - Storage Usage - Clear Telegram Cache section. This way, you can get several gigabytes of free space back. The main thing is not to delete the messages and conversations themselves.

Also, video viewing applications such as YouTube, TikTok, etc. can take up a significant amount of space. They also automatically download content so you can scroll through your feed without interruption. Deleting the cache of these apps will help free up memory on your phone.

Music apps for listening to songs offline may also require space. For example, in the case of Apple Music, you can delete downloaded songs in the Music → Edit section. This way, you can save a significant amount of storage space on your device.

