How to increase tomato yields with oatmeal: useful tips

The hot summer season is always associated with tasty and juicy tomatoes, but how do you achieve a record harvest? Our method of fertilizing with oatmeal will help you successfully harvest a large tomato crop.

So, to prepare this fertilizer, you need to measure out 500 grams of crushed oatmeal, pour 10 liters of warm water over it and leave it for 5 days. During this time, oatmeal will release nutrients that have a positive effect on the growth and development of tomatoes.

The resulting oatmeal infusion is recommended for watering tomatoes every two weeks. Experts advise adding about 500 ml of tincture to each bush. This fertilizer is rich in trace elements and organic matter that improve soil quality and promote healthy plant growth.

With the help of oatmeal fertilization, you can achieve incredible results in growing tomatoes. Not only can you water the plants with the tincture, but you can also sprinkle crushed oatmeal around the tomato bushes. They should then be incorporated into the soil and the beds watered. This approach also has a positive effect on the growth and development of vegetables.

Don't forget about adequate watering and light for your plant plot. The result will be healthy and strong plants that can delight you with a rich harvest of delicious, juicy fruits.

