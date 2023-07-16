Everyone can face the problem of the lack of ovaries on zucchini. It's unpleasant, because you shouldn't expect fruit from such flowers. UaPortal will tell you why this happens.

The main reasons for the presence of only male flowers on zucchini:

Planting seeds that are younger than three years old.

Sowing seeds in beds where pumpkins, melons, cucumbers, or watermelons were previously grown.

Acidic soil.

Lack of free space.

Sudden changes in temperature.

Incorrect fertilization schedule.

Improper watering.

If any of the above factors are present on your site, you will definitely need a life hack to distinguish male zucchini flowers from female ones. The barren flowers do not have a dense bud from which the fruit should open.

How to accelerate the formation of fruits on zucchini without the formation of cysts:

It is important to remember that this crop should be planted in the place where seed plants were previously grown no earlier than 4-5 years after harvest. Otherwise, you will only have barren flowers, not good and large zucchini.

Check the acidity level of the soil. To reduce acidity, you can use dolomite flour or ash. With strong soil oxidation, add 0.5 kg per 1 square meter, with an average degree - 0.3 kg, with a low level - 0.2 kg.

Remove old leaves regularly so that the zucchini has enough free space to form ovaries. In addition, to regulate the temperature, experienced gardeners recommend covering the zucchini with a tarp in cool weather, and in hot weather, dissolve 2 grams of boric acid in 10 liters of water and spray the plants with the solution.

To achieve a large harvest, proper fertilization is 50% important. Therefore, it is very important to keep track of fertilizers. The best option for fertilizing zucchini is nitrophoska or azofoska. Dissolve 2-3 tablespoons of the preparation in 10 liters of water and spray it on the plants every two weeks. Also, regularly inspect the stems and leaves for diseases and pests and fight them in time if found.

