How to increase the shelf life of eggs - useful tips

Eggs are a product that can always be found in our refrigerators. We cook them for breakfast, add them to the dough and make many delicious dishes based on eggs. But have you ever wondered what exactly is the shelf life of eggs and how to extend it? UaPortal dealt with this issue.

How many days can eggs be stored?

Chicken eggs have a shelf life of two months. Quail eggs can be stored in the refrigerator for no more than 10 days. Store eggs in a container with a lid to prevent moisture and odors. First of all, use eggs that show cracks or chips. Do not place the egg container on the refrigerator door. When you open the refrigerator, warm air gets on them, and this reduces the shelf life of the eggs.

If you need to store eggs for a very long time, freeze them. To do this, break the eggs into a container, mix the whites and yolks until smooth, add a little salt, and mix again. The container should not be filled to the brim - there should be 2 cm from the egg mixture to the top of the container.

To extend the shelf life of the eggs, rub the shell with vegetable oil: it forms a protective film that helps to extend the shelf life of the eggs.

