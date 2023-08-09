How to dispose of oil after frying: a brilliant life hack

How do you use leftover vegetable oil after frying? Many people simply pour it down the sink. However, this is a big mistake that can be very dangerous. There is a safer way to solve this problem, Ukr.Media writes.

Why should you not pour oil into the sink?

Many people pour oil into the sink without thinking. This approach can lead to serious problems. If grease gets into the pipes, it can quickly clog them, causing trouble and unexpected costs.

The easiest way to solve this problem is to use paper towels to absorb the remaining oil from the pan. If there is a small amount of oil left, wait until the pan has completely cooled, then wipe off the residue carefully and throw the used towel in the trash. If there is a lot of oil left, you should try another approach. You can use baking soda.

How does it work? When the oil has completely cooled, sprinkle it with a few teaspoons of baking soda. Soda will soak excess oil and it can be easily removed after.

Wait a few minutes. When you see the fat clumping up, remove it with a paper towel. Throw the leftovers in the trash and wipe a pan thoroughly before washing it. Thus, you will avoid clogging the pipes.

