How to insulate a room before winter with the help of foam

If you pay attention, you can find remnants of old foam in almost any house, left over from repairs or from the packaging of household appliances. This material can be used as an excellent insulation.

Apostrophe provides tips on how to turn polystyrene into an adhesive mass with sealant properties. Experienced homeowners know that acetone can be used for this purpose. Here is the sequence of actions:

Take the old Styrofoam and cut it into small pieces. Place these pieces of styrofoam in a suitable container. Pour acetone over the styrofoam and mix thoroughly. After a short time, you will notice that the styrofoam begins to dissolve. The resulting solution of styrofoam with acetone can be used as an adhesive mass with excellent sealing properties.

This method is ideal for insulating windows before the onset of cold weather. You can use it for both wooden and plastic windows. However, before starting the insulation process, it is important to thoroughly degrease all surfaces where the insulation work will be carried out so that the material sticks better and holds firmly.

