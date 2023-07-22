How to calm a baby: top 5 effective tips from a paediatrician

American paediatrician Harvey Karp offers effective methods of calming babies based on creating a comfortable environment similar to what they experienced when they were in their mother's tummy.

Dr Karp shared five of his techniques, noting that you don't have to use all five, but rather choose the one that works best for you and your baby.

Swaddling

Although some modern mothers refuse to swaddle, believing that it restricts the child's movements and development, the method of lulling accompanied by swaddling is very effective. The child feels comfortable and protected, as if he or she is back in the mother's tummy, surrounded by the mother's gentle "embrace".

Sleeping on the side or on the tummy

The paediatrician recommends these positions to calm babies. If the baby calms down while in the arms of mum or dad, they can ease the transition by placing him or her on their shoulder with his or her tummy down.

White noise

Monotonous, low-level noise from household appliances (e.g. hissing from a TV or radio, cooker hood, hairdryer) has been shown to have a calming effect on babies. However, Harvey Karp emphasises the importance of gradually reducing the volume of the noise as the baby calms down to avoid a new period of crying.

Rocking

This method, like swaddling, has its supporters and opponents. Harvey Karp emphasises the importance of rocking for babies under three months of age, as they are used to being rocked in the mother's belly. This movement can help calm the baby.

Satisfying the sucking reflex

Many mothers use this method of letting their babies fall asleep by sucking on the breast, a bottle of formula, or just a pacifier. Karp also recommends that you don't stop your child from sucking your finger if they want to, as this can help calm them down.

