How to speed up the ripening of tomatoes: a proven life hack

Tomatoes are one of the most popular crops grown in greenhouses and on open ground. However, sometimes there may be a need to accelerate the ripening process of tomatoes, especially in conditions of a short summer season or when it is necessary to obtain a harvest earlier than usual.

Here are some effective ways to help you speed up the ripening of tomatoes in the greenhouse and in the open ground.

Choosing the right tomato varieties: There are certain tomato varieties that are excellent for quick ripening. For example, early maturing cultivars such as Earlygold, Earlyglow, Andy, and Roma have a shorter time from germination to maturity, usually 60-70 days, allowing for earlier harvest. When choosing varieties, pay attention to the ripening dates indicated on the seed packets; Transplanting seedlings: If you are growing tomatoes from seed, you can transplant seedlings into a greenhouse or into the open ground at an early stage of plant development, so that it starts growing and ripening faster. Seedlings should be protected from cold and frost, for example, with the help of agricultural fiber or film; Ensuring optimal conditions: Tomatoes need optimal conditions for growth and ripening. Provide them with sufficient light, heat, and moisture. Additional lighting, such as phytolamps, can be used in the greenhouse to provide more intense light, especially during periods of less natural light. Keep the optimal temperature in the greenhouse, and avoid sudden temperature changes, as this can cause the growth and ripening of tomatoes to stop; Feeding and watering: Regular feeding and watering of tomatoes can also help them ripen quickly. Use high-quality fertilizers for tomatoes that contain the necessary macro- and micronutrients for the growth and maturation of plants. The correct watering schedule will also help to avoid drying out or waterlogging of the soil, which can affect the speed of ripening of tomatoes; Pruning and shaping: Regular pruning and shaping of tomato bushes can also help speed ripening. Removing excess leaves and shoots can promote better air and light circulation in the plant, which can positively affect the process of fruit ripening; Application of special agents: There are several special agents on the market, such as ripening stimulants or phytohormones, which can be used to accelerate the ripening of tomatoes. These agents can be applied according to the manufacturer's instructions and help stimulate the physiological processes of tomato ripening; Application of cover material: The use of cover material such as agro fiber or film can help accelerate the ripening of tomatoes in open ground. The covering material protects plants from the wind, reduces moisture evaporation, and creates a thermal effect, which promotes earlier fruit ripening; Pest and disease management: Keeping plants healthy by identifying and controlling pests and diseases can also affect the rate at which tomatoes ripen. Pests and diseases can stress plants, which can slow down the ripening process. Early detection and control can help maintain plant health and promote faster fruit ripening; Continuous monitoring: It is important to constantly monitor the condition of tomatoes and carry out necessary management measures such as watering, feeding, pruning, and pest and disease control. Careful monitoring can help detect any problems in time and take measures to solve them, which can contribute to the rapid ripening of tomatoes.

