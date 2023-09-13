How to accelerate hair growth: trichologists gave 5 effective tips

Many people dream of having thick and beautiful hair. However, the process of hair growth is complex and depends on numerous factors, such as genetics, lifestyle and health.

The first step to better understanding the hair growth process is studying the physiology of hair follicles. Hair follicles are small cells located under the skin from which hair grows. Each follicle has its growth cycle, which consists of three phases: anagen (active growth phase), catagen (transition phase) and telogen (resting phase). It is important to note that each hair follicle is in different phases of its cycle, so hair growth is a continuous process.

There are numerous myths about how to accelerate hair growth. However, few of them are supported by scientific research. For example, frequent visits to the hairdresser do not directly affect hair growth. Hair grows from the follicles, not the ends, so a haircut does not affect the rate of hair growth. However, regular haircuts can help maintain healthy hair by preventing split ends.

Nutrition also plays an important role in hair growth. Hair follicles need certain nutrients, such as protein, iron, zinc and B vitamins. The lack of these substances can lead to hair weakening and slower hair growth. Therefore, it is important to have a balanced diet that includes a variety of foods rich in essential nutrients.

Some scientifically proven methods can help speed up hair growth. For example, scalp massage can stimulate blood circulation and increase the supply of nutrients to the hair follicles. Studies have shown that regular scalp massages can accelerate hair growth.

Some studies also indicate that certain ingredients in shampoos and conditioners can promote hair growth. For example, minoxidil is an active ingredient that can stimulate hair growth. However, it is important to note that such products should be used under medical supervision only when necessary.

