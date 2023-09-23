How to accelerate hair growth: what to look for

Everyone dreams of having hair like in a shampoo commercial: thick, beautiful, and down to the waist. However, achieving this can be a difficult task. Nevertheless, there are key rules for caring for strands that will help you get the desired result.

This was reported by Pixel. It is possible to get long and healthy hair, it is only important to have good and proper care. The path to thick and beautiful hair requires some effort and adherence to the rules of care and nutrition.

The first rule is the regular use of peels or scrubs for the scalp. These products help to remove flakes of dead skin that can prevent oxygen and nutrients from reaching the hair follicles.

Read also: 5 tips for nourishing your scalp in the fall if your hair starts to fall out

The second important rule is to use serums and concentrates that promote active hair growth. Many of them contain essential vitamins that nourish your curls.

But this is only part of the secret. Proper nutrition also plays an important role in accelerating hair growth. Your diet should contain the necessary amount of protein, vitamins B and D, omega-3 fatty acids, and trace elements. In addition, you should eliminate iron deficiency, as it can slow down hair growth and contribute to loss of density.

To recap, we have already written how to dry your hair properly.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!