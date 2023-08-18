How to speed up your metabolism: one spice will help

One culinary spice can dissolve fat, increase muscle mass and speed up metabolism.

Cardamom is widely used in world cuisine due to its warm, spicy and slightly sweet flavour. Nevertheless, many of us use this spice quite rarely.

But thanks to the results of a study by scientists from Texas A&M University and the National Institute of Health Sciences and Nutrition in Mexico, you may want to change your habits.

Luis Cisneros-Zevallos, a professor of horticulture and food science at Texas A&M University, said, "We found that this spice can burn calories and maintain body weight while increasing appetite and food intake."

The animals were fed 0, 3, 6 or 12 per cent cardamom seeds for 14 weeks during a study on mice published in the International Journal of Molecular Science. The mice that consumed the cardamom-enriched food gained less weight, even with a higher food intake. This was due to a decrease in body fat and an increase in muscle mass.

Cardamom influenced the breakdown of fats, reduced the accumulation of fat in tissues and increased the concentration of mitochondria in muscle tissue and the liver, which increases the energy expenditure of cells.

The scientists noted that such changes were due to the effect on the brain, which controls appetite, energy expenditure and fat storage.

Previous studies also point to the anti-inflammatory properties of cardamom, which contribute to overall health.

"Cardamom can be used in a variety of areas, including the sports industry, functional foods and nutritional supplements, to create healthier products," the professor said.

However, adults should consume at least eight to ten cardamom pods daily to see the beneficial effects.

It's worth noting that this study was conducted only on mice, so further research is needed to determine whether cardamom has a similar effect on humans.

