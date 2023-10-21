How to reduce electricity consumption: effective tips

Because of the war, many power plants and power lines were damaged in Ukraine. This led to a shortage of electricity in the country.

To avoid power outages, it is important to reduce consumption. UAportal shares a few important tips that will also help to save money.

1. Use energy-efficient devices. Incandescent bulbs consume much more electricity than LED bulbs. Replace old bulbs with LED bulbs to save up to 80% of your electricity. Also choose energy-efficient appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers.

2. Turn off appliances when they are not in use. Even when they are in standby mode, appliances continue to consume electricity. Turn them off completely when not in use to save electricity.

3. Reduce the use of heating appliances. Heating appliances are some of the biggest consumers of electricity in the home. To reduce their use, insulate your home, close curtains during cold weather, and use air conditioning rather than a heater if possible.

4. Replace old windows and doors. Old windows and doors can let heat in, causing you to need using more electricity for heating.

5. Install a thermostat with programming. A thermostat with programming can automatically lower your home's temperature when you sleep or are away from home, and then raise it when you return. This can help save up to 20 percent in energy costs.

6. Use natural light. Open curtains and buttonholes during the day to utilize natural light. This will help reduce your use of artificial light.

Here are some additional tips that can help you save energy in the fall and winter:

Don't use your washing machine and dishwasher too often. Load them fully to save electricity and water.

Do not tumble dry clothes. If possible, air dry clothes.

Lower the water temperature in the shower. Even lowering the temperature slightly can save energy.

Use less hot water to wash dishes. Fill dishes with lukewarm water, not hot water.

Use energy-efficient water heaters. Energy-efficient water heaters can save up to 30 percent on electricity.

By following these tips, you can help reduce your home's energy consumption and save money.

