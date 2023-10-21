How to decorate your home for Halloween 2023: five creative ideas

Halloween is a great excuse to throw a fun party. To prepare for the holiday did not take a lot of time, and the decor will amaze your guests, it is enough a few bright details and good accents. Triora.ua offers several successful options:

Pumpkins

The main attribute of this holiday is Jack-o'-lantern, that is a pumpkin with cut-out holes for eyes and mouth. To give it a spectacular look, smear the pumpkin with glue and sprinkle with glitter. You can also create orange "pseudo-Jack-o'-lanterns" by simply drawing a face with a marker on a ripe orange. If you want to create a less creepy decoration, carve a variety of patterns on the pumpkin and decorate them with flowers.

Ghosts

Ghosts are a must-have holiday element. You'll need gauze or an old curtain, PVA glue, balls, cans and black paint. Coat the ball with something greasy to make it easier to remove the finished ghosts later. Coat the gauze with liquid glue and wrap around the balls, creating an interesting shape. When the gauze is dry, remove the ghosts and draw a face on them. You can create many small ghosts and hang them as garlands around the apartment or use them to decorate lamp shades.

Mummies

If you have a mannequin, wrap bandages or white ropes around the mannequin. If not, create a mummy base out of cardboard, shape it and wrap it with bandages, adding volume with napkins or paper. The arms for the mummy can easily be created from old capron stockings. Or even use old clothes to create a base for the mummy, wrap it with bandages and give it the desired look.

Witch's feet

Another great decor is witch's feet. Take old women's boots and striped tights, fill the tights to give them volume and secure the boots. Place the finished legs under furniture or in pots, add a broom and hat and you have an impressive holiday arrangement.

Cobwebs

Another way to decorate is to create a spider's web. You can take a piece of gauze, crumple it, tear it to give it an old look. To enhance the effect, paint it in black, white or red paint. When the cobweb is dry, hang it in corners. Another way is to create a spider web yourself by fixing the threads on the wall and creating an interesting pattern. Be sure to make knots at the intersections of the threads to add structure.

