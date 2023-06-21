How Ukrainians celebrated the summer solstice: rituals to attract love and fulfill desires

The summer solstice has long been considered one of the most magical days when a person can attract good luck and fulfill wishes. In ancient times, Ukrainians performed special rituals that allowed them to attract prosperity into their lives.

In 2023, the summer solstice will take place on June, 21 at 17:57 pm Kyiv time. UAportal has collected rituals that will allow you to attract love into your life and fulfill your wishes.

On this day, you should make a wreath of wildflowers and wear it. Love can be attracted with the help of calendula, lavender, rosemary, sunflower, as well as ferns, oak and rowan branches.

While braiding the wreath, you should think about love and warmth. After that, you need to light a yellow candle and imagine yourself in a relationship.

You can also collect red flowers and tie them with a red thread. During this process, you have to repeat: "Red color help me, attract good luck, happiness and love, take away my sorrows, let my love come in." This talisman should be left near the front door.

To make a wish come true, you need to write about what you want in the present perfect on a piece of paper. For example, "I am healthy," "I am married," "I have a child."

After that, you need to imagine in as much detail as possible a life in which this desire has already come true. Then you need to burn the sheet in a candle flame and bury the ashes in the yard.

