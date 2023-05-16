It's unpleasant when the iron leaves marks that look like chalk on freshly laundered laundry. This is because the iron should be descaled regularly.

The process of removing limescale is quite simple. Sante+ has shared brief instructions on how to do it effortlessly.

Read also: Removing an unpleasant odor from a vacuum cleaner can be done with something that is in every home: how it works

We recommend descaling your iron every one to four months, depending on how often you use it. If your appliance shows any of these signs, it's time to clean it:

Video of the day

The iron leaves traces of mineral deposits or limescale on your clothes. Leaves a sticky residue on your clothes. The iron does not glide well. Leaves dark marks on your clothes.

To clean the iron, you can use the usual ingredients that are available in every kitchen.

1. White vinegar.

Pour 1 part white vinegar to an equal part water into the water tank. The latter should be one third full.

Turn the iron on to the steam mode.

Let the steam do its job for 5 or 10 minutes.

All the vinegar should evaporate.

Then fill the device with fresh water, turn it on again and this should wash away any remaining mineral deposits and vinegar.

Use an old towel or soft cloth to wipe the iron. However, check the instructions if possible, as white vinegar is not recommended in some cases.

Some irons have a descaling function. If your appliance has such a self-cleaning feature, then ideally, use it regularly, following the manufacturer's instructions.

Read also: Why put chestnuts in the washing machine: an effective life hack

2. Baking soda

Use this simple ingredient to remove any dirt and limescale that has already settled on the iron's soleplate.

Mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda and 1 tablespoon of water to form a paste.

Apply the paste to the iron's soleplate that is prone to dirt or buildup.

Then use a soft-bristled brush or a used toothbrush to scrub the soleplate.

Rinse with warm water and wipe dry with a clean cloth.

3. Newspaper and salt

An equally good trick is to clean the dirt on the sole of the iron with newspaper and salt. To do this, do the following:

Place a newspaper or two on the ironing board. Set the iron to the hottest setting. Sprinkle the newspaper generously with salt. Run the iron over the salt in a circular motion. Let it cool down. Remove salt and dirt with a clean, damp cloth.

See also: Forget about bacteria: how to clean and disinfect the toilet with garlic

As a reminder, a washing machine is one of the most important household appliances in the house. For it to serve for a long time, it is important to clean it in a timely and high-quality manner.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!