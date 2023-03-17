How to remove the unpleasant smell of sewage and urine in the toilet in 5 minutes

A common problem in the washroom is a persistent unpleasant odour, but it can be easily overcome. If you don't overcome it, the stench will spread to the corridor or kitchen.

We recommend ways to easily fix the problem. To do this, you need to use a few simple devices.

Causes of sewage stench

Common causes of toilet stench are:

improper installation of the sewer system;

leaks, blockages;

problems with the ventilation system.

To determine the exact cause, you should call a plumber. You should also regularly clean the toilet thoroughly, ventilate the toilet and clean the hood.

Proven products to remove toilet stench

First, prepare special toilet care products. You can use chlorine, which will effectively wash away dirt and remove odours. You can also buy detergents and disinfectants with different flavours in the store.

Use special gel blocks for the toilet. The liquid will disinfect the plumbing and leave a pleasant scent.

Buy an air freshener. Spray it regularly yourself or install an automatic freshener.

Folk remedies to combat unpleasant odours

Put a few activated charcoal tablets in a container and place it in the toilet. It will draw in the stench. Soda has a similar effect.

For a pleasant smell in the room, it is also convenient to leave a handful of coffee, orange peel or a napkin soaked in your favourite essential oil.

