Energy-saving hacks can be a real lifesaver in situations where your smartphone is in danger of running out of power. If you want to know how to protect your phone from heat and quick discharge, read our article.

According to RBC, you should follow a few simple tips to extend the life of the gadget on a minimum charge:

Lower the screen brightness and sound level. Setting a dark background on your desktop and automatically adjusting the screen lighting to 10-30% will reduce energy consumption. Turn on the power saving or extreme power saving mode if your smartphone supports it. This mode disables most functions, allowing you to keep your phone running on a low charge. Turn Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and mobile Internet off when you don't need them. These features consume a lot of power even when you are not using them. Always close apps when you're done with them, as open apps continue to consume power even when you're not interacting with them. Avoid overheating your smartphone, as this negatively affects the battery. Do not leave your phone near heat sources or in direct sunlight. The optimal temperature for using the device is 16-22 degrees. Low temperatures should also be avoided, as they can also negatively affect the battery.

