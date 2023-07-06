The cherry season is in full swing in Ukraine, and that's why housewives are cooking a lot of goodies. Pies are one of the most popular sweet options.

UAportal has prepared a recipe for an open pie filled with fresh cherries. The whole family will enjoy this shortcrust pastry dessert.

For the preparation you will need:

flour - 200 g

butter - 125 g

sugar - 1 teaspoon;

cold water - 4 tablespoons;

salt - a pinch;

cherries - 0.5 kg;

corn starch - 1 tablespoon.

First, put the butter in the refrigerator so that it cools well. Then you should grind it with sugar, flour, and a pinch of salt until it forms crumbs. This can be done by hand or with a blender.

Video of the day

Also read: Baked apricots: a recipe for a light summer dessert

Add water to the mixture, also cold. Knead the dough until it has a smooth consistency. Wrap the dough in cling film and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

In the meantime, wash the cherries, remove the tails and pits, and mix the berries with the starch. After that, take out the dough and roll it out to a thin cake. The surface should be pre-sprinkled with flour to prevent the dough from sticking.

Preheat the oven to 160 degrees. Cover a baking sheet with parchment and place the cake on it. Put the cherries on the dough, but leave the edges for the sides.

Sprinkle the berries with sugar, and then form the sides of the dough. The cake should be baked in the oven for 25-30 minutes until golden brown.

We also recommend paying attention to the recipe for rowan jam.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!