How to cook clear broth: a life hack with ice cubes

The broth is the basis of many culinary masterpieces, from soups to sauces. But have you ever wondered why some broths come out crystal clear, while others can be cloudy and oily? A simple life hack was published on the website of the Ukrainian culinary school GastroLoft, which will help make the broth transparent.

The essence of the life hack is that the cold water causes proteins and other substances from the meat above to rise to the surface, forming foam and impurities. This foam can then collect on the surface of the broth, making it not as clear as desired.

To do this, you need to add several ice cubes to the broth and bring it to a boil. This trick will help remove excess fat from the broth, making it light and transparent.

To remove fat from the surface of the broth, you can use a paper towel wrapped around an ice cube. By wiping the surface of the dish with this towel, you can effectively remove excess fat and make the broth even more transparent.

