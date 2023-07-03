How to wash white socks so they don't lose color or retain sweat odor

Light-colored clothes can get dirty quickly, and frequent washing can make them worse. White socks, in particular, lose their color after the first use. That's why many people buy many pairs of socks, realizing that they will get dirty quickly. But there are a few tips to help deal with this problem.

One way to restore the bright white color of white socks is to use a dishwasher tablet. First, dissolve the tablet in warm water, and then soak the dirty socks in this solution for at least 30 minutes (the time depends on the type of stain). After that, you can put the socks in the washing machine or wash them by hand.

Another effective method of dealing with stubborn dirt is to use bleach. Dissolve bleach in water and soak the socks in this solution for 5-6 hours. Then rinse them thoroughly. Be careful to read the instructions on the bleach label before using it.

It is important to note that the method with bleach should be used only for white clothes, as this procedure can worsen the condition of clothes of other colors.

Vinegar is an indispensable tool in the fight against dirt and odor. Dissolve one teaspoon of vinegar in one liter of warm water and immerse the socks in this solution. Leave them for 30 minutes and then wash them in the washing machine.

