How to stimulate grass growth on the lawn: a life hack with coffee grounds

A lush green lawn is always an eye-catcher and makes your home stand out from the neighbours. That's why we're always looking for ways to improve lawn care. But it seems that one of the most effective ways to improve your lawn may be right in your kitchen.

Coffee grounds are proving to be a great addition to your lawn, as they contain beneficial nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus, and help to drain and aerate the soil.

Read also: Forget about this problem forever: which side to plant flower bulbs in the soil correctly

However, it is important not to simply scatter coffee grounds on the lawn, as caffeine can affect the pH level of the soil. Instead, experts recommend adding thin layers of coffee grounds to your compost and using it as a natural fertiliser for your lawn to provide it with additional nutrients and stimulate growth.

Video of the day

Here are some steps you can take to use coffee grounds as a fertiliser for your lawn:

Collect the coffee grounds: After brewing your favourite coffee, save the used grounds. Remember that it is important to use only 100% natural coffee grounds without any additional ingredients or flavourings; Add to the compost: Spread the coffee grounds in a thin layer over your compost bin. Remember that coffee grounds should only be one component of the compost, along with other organic materials such as lawn clippings, leaves and fruit peels. By ensuring a balance between the different materials, you will help create nutritious compost for your lawn; Use as a fertiliser: Once your compost has matured, use it as a natural fertiliser for your lawn. Spread it evenly over the entire lawn area by smoothing it out with a spade or using special fertiliser spreaders; Water and maintain: After applying the coffee compost, water the lawn to allow the fertiliser to penetrate the soil. Continued regular watering and maintenance will help keep your lawn healthy and green.Don't forget that coffee grounds are just one of the many ways to improve your lawn. It's also important to consider other factors such as proper watering, regular mowing and weed removal to ensure optimal conditions for grass growth.

We would like to remind you that one of the TikTok bloggers shared an interesting technique for planting tomatoes. According to him, it really works.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!