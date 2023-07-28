How to escape the heat in a room without air conditioning

Maintaining a comfortable temperature in your apartment during a heatwave can be a challenge, especially if you don't have air conditioning. However, there is a cheap and affordable alternative that can help keep your home cool - bubble wrap, which is used to pack fragile items for transport.

Read also: Why wrap car keys in foil or put them in the fridge

To create a natural barrier and improve the thermal insulation of windows, it is worth sticking bubble wrap on the glass unit and frame, especially if it is made of metal, writes Techdom. The film functions similarly to double glazing, where there is an air cushion between the two glass layers that has high thermal insulation properties. Thus, the bubble film slows down the penetration of heat into the room and creates an effective barrier.

Video of the day

The following steps should be followed to properly apply the film to the window:

Measure the window vertically and horizontally and create a paper template based on the measurements; Cut the bubble film using the paper template to obtain the required pieces; Moisten the inner surface of the window glass with a spray bottle of water; Apply the film to the wetted surface of the window so that the protruding bubbles are directed towards the glass. Add a few drops of glycerine to the water to ensure better adhesion of the film to the glass.

Film has a big advantage over foil, which is also sometimes used to protect against heat. It lets in sunlight, doesn't tear as quickly and can last for several seasons. This simple and budget-friendly life hack will help you create comfortable conditions at home even without air conditioning.

As a reminder, we have already written what foods should not be eaten in the heat.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!