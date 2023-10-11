How to save a shrunken sweater: housewives share an effective life hack

Don't rush to give up your shrunken sweater - it can be saved. Experienced housewives use this easy trick, and you don't need to buy expensive household chemicals to do it.

This is written by Chas Diy.

The next time you soak your sweater, just use a regular baby shampoo - even the cheapest one will do. Just pour a little shampoo into the cap and add it to the water in the basin. Then place the sweater in this solution.

Leave the item in the water for 10-15 minutes and then take it out. Wrap the sweater in a towel to help remove excess moisture. Then spread the garment on a horizontal surface and let it dry.

