How to save too sour pickled cucumbers: tips for housewives

We all love pickled cucumbers, but what to do if you open a jar and the cucumbers are too salty? UaPortal figured out how to fix it.

The benefits of pickled cucumbers

If cucumbers are pickled without adding vinegar, they have a good effect on the intestines because they contain probiotics. In addition, pickled cucumbers contain vitamins A and K, which improve vision and regulate calcium levels in the body. Cucumber brine helps with muscle cramps.

Dangers of pickled cucumbers

If cucumbers are cooked with vinegar, they do not contain probiotics. They can cause bloating and exacerbate the condition of people with cholecystitis, hepatitis, and gastrointestinal diseases.

How to save cucumbers

Strong saltiness will help neutralize sugar. Add 3 tablespoons of sugar to a jar of cucumbers. Put the lid on the jar and shake it gently. This will allow the sugar to be evenly distributed throughout the jar and dissolve faster. Then wait a few hours and enjoy your delicious pickles. Don't worry about the sugar: it won't make the cucumbers sweet. It just neutralizes the strong sourness.

