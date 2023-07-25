How to save a pan from burnt milk: top 5 effective cleaning methods

Experienced cooks know how to cook milk so that it does not stick to the bottom of the pan. This experience is gained over the years, but sometimes even an experienced cook can make a mistake. UaPortal knows how to clean the pan from burnt milk so that you don't have to throw it away.

To avoid problems with burnt milk, it is recommended that you cook it in a double-walled and bottomed pot. But if the unexpected does happen and the milk is burnt, there are several popular folk remedies that can help.

One of them is table vinegar, which not only breaks down carbon deposits but also whitens yellow spots on the walls of aluminium pots. To use it, pour a 9 per cent vinegar solution over the stains and leave it for 2 hours, then rinse under hot water.

Another effective ingredient is table salt. It will help soften and remove carbon deposits from the pan. To use this method, pour water over the dirt, add 2 tablespoons of salt and bring to a boil. Then reduce the heat and cook the solution for 10-15 minutes on the stove. It is worth remembering that this method is not suitable for stainless steel pots.

Another tool is baking soda, which gently cleans dirt. To do this, pour water into the dish, add 1 tablespoon of baking soda, boil and leave to boil over low heat for 2 hours. Or you can prepare a slurry of 3 tablespoons of baking soda and 2 tablespoons of warm water and apply it to the surface of the dirt, leaving it for 5-6 hours or until morning.

Laundry soap is another option for cleaning the pan. Its mildly alkaline action allows it to be used on all types of pots and surfaces, including sensitive coatings. To use the soap, grind it into shavings, add 1 litre of water and put the mixture on the stove to cook for 20-30 minutes. After the solution has cooled, the pan can be rinsed under running water.

Finally, activated charcoal is also an effective tool for dealing with burnt milk. It has strong absorption properties and can break down burnt milk without catalysts. To use it, you need to grind 10 charcoal tablets, cover the contaminated areas with it, add water and heat over low heat for 20 minutes. Another option is to pour cold water over the contamination and leave it for 40 minutes or 1 hour.

Using these folk remedies will help to save the pan from burnt milk and keep it in good condition for further use. In addition, they are environmentally friendly and cheaper than store-bought detergents.

