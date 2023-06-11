How to keep a room cool in summer: simple life hacks

Summer is coming, and with its allure comes the heat. If you don't have air conditioning at home, it can be a challenge to deal with the high temperatures. However, there are simple ways to help keep your apartment cool. Try some of these proven tips and see how effective they are.

Read also: Sunscreen and humidifier: top 5 ways to cool your apartment in the heat

Close windows and blinds: Keep windows closed during the day, especially when the sun is at its brightest. This prevents hot air from entering the room. Also, draw blinds or curtains to shield the room from the sun's heat. Windows should only be opened in the evening when the sun has already disappeared over the horizon; Use a fan: Using a fan with a cooling function is the best option in hot weather. If your fan does not have this feature, place a bowl of ice water in front of it. This will help to reduce the temperature of the air being distributed; Place the ice or chilled water: If your room is small, place containers of ice or deep plates of chilled water in it. After a while, the air temperature in the room will decrease; Use wet sheets: Hang a wet sheet in front of an open window or on a balcony door. This will help reduce the temperature of the air entering the room due to the cooling effect of evaporation; Limit the use of household appliances: Dishwashers, washing machines and other household appliances heat up as they work and release heat. Try to limit their use in the heat of the day to avoid additional heating of the room; Install reflective heat-insulating film on the windows: This option will not only protect you from the heat, but also save energy. Such a film is inexpensive, does not affect the appearance of the windows and does not reduce the lighting in the room.

We have already written about the Japanese method of cooling the body in the heat.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!