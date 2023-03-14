How to make your own cleaner for burnt pots and pans

There is a way to remove carbon deposits from a frying pan or pot using natural products. Frying pans and pots are commonly used for cooking and can often get burnt, causing them to lose their non-stick properties. However, you can restore their shine and cleanliness with simple life hacks. This was written by the Express publication.

One of the most effective ways is to use natural products. If you don't want to damage the non-stick coating, you need to choose the right products. For example, you can make a paste from ordinary vinegar, lemon juice and baking soda. This will effectively remove burnt pieces from the bottom of the surface.

Lemons contain citric acid, which makes them ideal for cleaning all types of pots and pans that have burnt. They also help clean baking trays and oven dishes. Baking soda has mild abrasive properties that allow you to effectively remove carbon deposits without damaging the surface.

The use of natural products preserves the non-stick coating of your cookware and helps to restore its shine and cleanliness. These methods do not require a lot of effort, and the result will pleasantly surprise you.

