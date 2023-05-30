How to remove a ring stuck on your finger: 3 easy ways

From time to time, you may experience situations where your ring gets stuck on your finger. This can happen if you're wearing a ring that's a little tight, or if your finger is swollen after you put the ring on. Sometimes rings remain on the fingers regardless of changes in the size of the wearer's fingers. In such cases, there are several methods you can try to remove the ring safely.

Use a lubricant. Apply a little oil, soap, lotion, or other lubricant to your finger to make the skin slippery. Slowly and gently rock the ring back and forth, moving it over your knuckle. Do not twist the ring, but make gentle movements to rock it. If necessary, reapply a small amount of lubricant to your finger to make it easier to remove the ring.

Use floss or dental floss. Thread the thread or floss under the ring, holding most of your finger. Start wrapping the floss or dental floss around your finger, starting at the top of the ring and working your way up the finger (make sure the wrap is tight enough to squeeze your finger). Use the end of the thread or floss that was under the ring to place it over the joint of the finger. This will help to unwrap the wrap as you move and remove the ring.

If your finger is very swollen or uncomfortable, you can try the ice method. Dip your finger in a cup of cold water or apply ice to your finger. Raise your hand with the cup of water above your head and hold it for 10 minutes. Remove your hand from the water and use your other hand to squeeze the finger with the stuck ring. If necessary, you can apply oil or soap to make it easier to remove the ring.

If none of these methods work, it is recommended that you seek help from a jeweler or a stuck ring removal specialist. They have their own methods for unlocking rings, and in some cases, cutting the ring may be necessary. If cutting the ring is necessary, it is best to wait about a month to allow the finger to recover from swelling and to ensure that the ring fits properly.

Seek medical attention if there is any severe pain, discoloration of the finger, or if you fail the capillary refill test (color does not return in two seconds or less).

