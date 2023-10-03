How to relieve a hangover with folk remedies: tips

A hangover is a set of symptoms that occur the day after drinking too much alcohol. They include headache, nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, dehydration, irritability, and weakness.

UAportal will tell you how to quickly get rid of this unpleasant condition after a fun night. A hangover occurs as a result of poisoning the body with alcohol breakdown products. Alcohol is converted in the liver to acetaldehyde, which is a very toxic substance. Acetaldehyde causes headaches, nausea, and vomiting.

Alcohol also causes dehydration because it has a diuretic effect. Dehydration aggravates the symptoms of a hangover.

To get rid of a hangover, you need to:

Drink plenty of fluids. This will help remove toxins from the body and restore water and electrolyte balance. It is better to drink mineral water without gas or fruit juices.

Take sorbents. Sorbents help to remove toxins from the body. These include activated carbon, enterosgel, and polysorbate.

Eat light meals. It is better to eat cereals, soups, fruits, vegetables.

Take painkillers. If the headache is severe, you can take painkillers, such as ibuprofen or paracetamol.

Read also: Scientists have invented a hangover cure

In addition to medications, you can use folk remedies for a hangover. These include:

Peppermint tea. Mint helps with nausea and vomiting.

Cinnamon. It also helps with nausea.

Brine. It helps to restore water and electrolyte balance.

Fruit juices. They contain fructose, which helps to remove toxins from the body.

Broth. It helps to restore strength and vitamins.

To avoid a hangover, you must:

Do not drink too much. It is better to drink less, but enjoy the company.

Drink plenty of fluids. This will help prevent dehydration.

Eat before drinking alcohol. This will help slow down the absorption of alcohol into the bloodstream.

Do not mix different alcoholic beverages. This can aggravate hangover symptoms.

As a reminder, we have described which popular folk remedies are ineffective or can worsen health.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!