How to save time cooking pasta with the help of a toothpick

When the pasta is done, you usually pour out the water in which it was cooked. A colander is usually used for this purpose, but what if you don't have one at hand?

An ordinary toothpick can save the day. A toothpick makes the process much more convenient and saves you time, Belnovosti writes. Here's how to do it:

Insert a wooden toothpick between the pan and the lid. This will create a gap that is large enough to allow the water to run out without any problems. The main thing is to secure the toothpick so that it does not fall into the pan or fall off into the sink.

This life hack is useful even if you have a colander. The point is that using a toothpick saves time and effort, as you don't need to transfer the pasta to another dish with holes and then put it back again.

