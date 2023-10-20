How to save money on utility bills: 10 effective tips

How can you reduce utility costs in the face of rising prices? This can be extremely important when the heating season starts.

The Energy Evolution.UA initiative offers simple and effective tips for reducing heat consumption by 50%, electricity by 75%, and rational water and gas savings.

Install meters. If you have individual heating or a heat meter, your heating costs can be reduced by 4%. As for water, if you don't have a meter, you may be overpaying by paying for 350 liters per day per person, even though the average consumption is only 150 liters. Install an automatic boiler. If you use gas to heat your water, an automatic boiler with an electric ignition will activate the gas only when it is needed. Get rid of outdated appliances. A new class A refrigerator consumes 30 kWh less energy than its old counterpart. Clean the kettle. Scale in the kettle can increase the cost of heating water by 30%. Use energy-saving lamps. They can save about 75% of electricity. Unplug appliances. This can reduce your bill by 6-8%. Install double-glazed windows. They have a high level of thermal insulation and reduce heat loss by up to 50%. Get rid of the decorative panels on the radiators. They can take up to 20% of the heat. Close the tap when brushing your teeth. A fully open tap can leak 15 liters of water per minute. Make it a habit to save 900 liters of water every month, or 11 thousand liters of water every year. Take a shower instead of a bath. This will save up to 400 liters of water per week.

