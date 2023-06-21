How to save on food while traveling: top 4 useful tips

Experienced tourists know how to make a trip more budget-friendly, but no less enjoyable. Food is a fairly large expense item on vacation. UaPortal will tell you how to save money on it while traveling.

Eat at local restaurants

Avoid restaurants in the city center, as they are designed for tourists, and prices there are usually several times higher than in places for locals. In addition, in such places you can feel the whole flavor of the city and taste really delicious food.

Pay attention to the menu of the day

Many restaurants have a daily menu, which is similar to our business lunches. They will allow you to eat well while saving several times.

Fast food

It is available almost everywhere. It's cheap, tasty, and local fast food is also imbued with local color, spices, and authentic flavor.

Local market

You can buy the freshest vegetables, fruits, and seafood at a local market at low prices. In many of these markets, food is prepared right there. That is, if you buy fresh seafood, you can ask them to cook it for you for a small fee.

