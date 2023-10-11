How to save money on water supply: tips from experts

With prices for goods and services on the rise, many Ukrainians are looking for ways to balance their budgets, and one of the most effective ways is to reduce expenses, including utility bills.

Electricity has become more expensive, and now many people are thinking about how to reduce water consumption at home. This can not only save money but also help save natural resources, vsim.ua reports.

First of all, let's take a look at some common ways to save water that are related to usage habits:

Fix taps: It is important to repair damaged faucets. If a faucet is dripping, water loss can reach 24 liters per day. Use a shower instead of a bath. Showers use less water than baths. Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth. This can save a significant amount of water. Load your dishwasher and washing machine as much as possible. They are more efficient when they are loaded to their full capacity. Turn off the faucet when washing dishes by hand. Water can be saved by not keeping the tap open when not in use and by not using excessively large amounts of water. Use a bowl when washing fruits and vegetables. Water left over from washing can be used to water plants. Use rainwater for irrigation in suburban areas. This can significantly save water from the tap.

In addition to the usual tips, there are more sophisticated ways to save water that may require costs but will pay off over time:

Check your plumbing. It's worth checking all plumbing for leaks and repairing them, as even small leaks can waste a significant amount of water. Install a toilet with two flush modes. This will allow you to save water during plumbing work. Install aerator diffusers on the faucets. They provide the same stream of water but reduce the flow rate. Use a dishwasher. This can reduce water consumption by up to 10 times compared to hand-washing. Install a water meter: It will allow you to pay only for the water actually used, which can save costs.

It's important to note that having a meter can help you manage your water costs more efficiently, as you are only charged for the liters you use. If you don't install it, you may pay for costs based on consumption rates that may be higher than your actual needs.

