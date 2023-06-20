How to make a compact cold storage device out of a washcloth: a life hack for the heat

Summer is a time of year when temperatures can reach high levels, so it's important to know how to handle the heat. We'll show you how to ensure that your cold drinks always stay cool.

Drinking cold drinks in the summer is one of the most popular ways to cool off in the heat. Drinking cold water instantly makes you feel better because it cools your body from the inside out.

However, in the summer, drinks heat up quickly, and this makes it difficult to satisfy your thirst. That's why it's helpful to know how to make sure your drinks stay cool with a simple but effective solution made from everyday items.

How to keep drinks cool? Many people use a variety of devices to cool their drinks that are available in stores. But it often happens that you go on vacation and forget them at home. That's why it's worth knowing how to save yourself with an item that can be purchased at any store.

Yes, we're talking about an ordinary washcloth. You need to put it in water and leave it in the freezer for a few hours. Once frozen, the washcloth should be placed in a plastic bag and then packed in a bag with your drinks. This washcloth can also be used to cool any hot area of the body.

