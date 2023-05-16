How to make a simple frying pan non-stick: a simple life hack

Regular use of a frying pan causes the non-stick coating to wear out, which leads to burning of food. UaPortal will tell you how to restore the non-stick properties of a frying pan or turn a simple frying pan into a non-stick one.

So, you'll need a glass of salt and a few drops of oil.

Put a frying pan on low heat and pour a glass of table salt into it. Heat the salt for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour out the salt, wash the pan without using dishwashing gel and dry it. Then put a few drops of oil in the dry pan and heat for 3 minutes. Finally, wipe the pan with a napkin.

