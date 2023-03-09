How Saturn in Pisces will affect each zodiac sign: Libra to Pisces

In astrology, Saturn is the planet of tough love, hard work and a much-needed reality check. His authoritative cosmic presence helps all zodiac signs learn to overcome obstacles, strengthen their boundaries, and grow stronger through their struggles

Over the next few years, Saturn will encourage us to outgrow escapist fantasies and fully face our feelings so that we can move forward more effectively. Saturn in Pisces takes off the rose-coloured glasses, but it will also give the discipline and focus to turn dreams into something that is built to last.

Libra

With Saturn entering your health and health care sector, the mind/body/spirit connection is not officially discussed. Balancing a healthy lifestyle with your daily responsibilities will be a challenge. You are learning how to take better care of yourself, so it is important to eliminate any unnecessary and stressful things from your routine.

Scorpio

Saturn will make sure you put your talents to good use over the next few years. It's time to become more disciplined about projects and overcome any fear you have about expressing yourself authentically. If you want to breathe life into something new and truly shine your light on the world, it will take more than a magically elusive spark of inspiration. You need hard work, diligent focus and a strong voice.

Sagittarius

Domestic responsibilities may suddenly take precedence, prompting you to step in for family members and put your personal affairs in order. Deep-rooted attachments or difficult childhood memories may also surface at this time. In a more literal sense, you may feel the need to downsize your living space or adopt a more minimalist lifestyle at home.

Capricorn

You may feel overly critical of your own ideas or insecure about how you express yourself to others. Overcome your discomfort! You are slowly honing your unique voice and interacting with the world in a more meaningful way. You may find yourself becoming more discerning about what you say, how you say it, and who you share it with.

Aquarius

It's time to focus on your resources and learn some lessons on how to make the most of what you have. If you've been irresponsible or frivolous with your spending, this is an important time to set up a budget and start planning for your financial future. Security will be especially important to you now, so look to your core values and figure out how you really want to spend your time, money and energy.

Pisces

Over the next few years, you will become more real to yourself and your truth than ever before, and it will be a truly transformative experience. Get ready to peel back the layers of your personality to discover what's really underneath. Trust this process and remember that the pain of growth fades with time.

