How to remove scratches on sunglasses yourself: a useful life hack

No matter how careful you are, your glasses will occasionally show signs of minor scratches and scuffs. Even if you keep a close eye on them, use a protective case and a microfibre cloth.

Read also: How to care for sunglasses

Scratches on the lenses not only affect the appearance of the glasses, but can also distort the quality of your vision. This can cause trouble and strain for your eyes, which can ultimately affect your visual health, writes greenpost.

How to deal with scratches on glasses?

Some methods can be used to remove scratches:

Toothpaste. Apply a small amount of toothpaste to the lenses and wipe them with a soft cloth or cotton pad. Then rinse the glasses with cold water and dry them. Wood, brass, or car polish. Apply a small amount of polish to the lenses and wipe them with a microfibre cloth. Be sure to rinse the glasses with water and dry them. Baking soda. Mix baking soda with water to form a paste. Apply it to the lenses, wipe and rinse with cold water.

It is important to remember that vinegar, acetone, ammonia, bleach or solvents should not be used to clean lenses as these substances can damage the lens material and coating. Choose safe methods to maintain the quality and durability of your glasses.

Earlier, the stylist advised how to choose the perfect sunglasses.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!