A washing machine is one of the most important household appliances in our everyday life, and its efficiency depends on proper care and cleaning.

Read also: Why you shouldn't wash clothes in hot water

The humid environment inside the washing machine can promote the development of mold, and dirt from the laundry can accumulate in its internal system. Therefore, regular cleaning is an important part of caring for this technique, the Telegraph writes.

Professionals usually use special chemicals to clean washing machines. However, there are cleaning methods that can be applied independently using available ingredients.

Step №1: Start by wiping the door of the washing machine and the rubber seal with the dishwashing detergent diluted in the mild solution of water. You can use an old toothbrush to get at hard-to-reach spots in the rubber seal. Step №2: Combine 1/4 cup of baking soda with the similar amount of water, and then add 2 cups of vinegar. Using the resulting paste, rub the laundry powder tray thoroughly. For additional cleaning, you can use an old toothbrush. Step №3: Pour 2 cups of vinegar directly into the drum of the washing machine and run a short wash program at a temperature of 40-60 °C. It is recommended to run an additional rinse cycle when the program is completed.

As a reminder, we have described several proven and effective ways to wash and dry a down jacket qualitatively.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!