How to propagate trees in the garden: a clever life hack with toilet paper

Growing and caring for trees can seem like a daunting task, but there is a way to easily get new seedlings without spending a fortune.

Well-known blogger Vườn&Nhà shared an interesting method of propagating trees in your gardens using ordinary toilet paper. This method allows you to get a new seedling in just one month.

How to quickly grow a new tree:

Choosing a tree: First you need to choose the tree you want to propagate. Bark separation: Using a sharp knife, select a small layer of bark from the branch you wish to copy. Remove the bark as close to the trunk as possible. Bandaging with toilet paper: Cover the exposed branch with a roll of toilet paper. If necessary, wind several layers of toilet paper on the branch. Wrapping with a cloth: Carefully wrap the branch with a cloth on top of the toilet paper. This will create favorable conditions for root growth. Watering: Water the paper and cloth covering the branch well with water and leave it on the branch for a month. Removing the wrap: After a month of active root growth, carefully remove the cloth and toilet paper. Planting: Now you need to cut a branch with new roots and plant it in the soil.

